Chandigarh gets 19th patient, has no travel or contact history

After a week of respite, Chandigarh has reported its 19th COVID-19 patient. The patient, a 40-year-old resident of Sector 37 and an assistant professor at the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) of Panjab University, says he has no contact or travel history, and only went out to buy groceries since the lockdown began. “I have only been out to buy groceries, so the administration should ensure they follow more hygienic practices,” the patient said.

The 40-year-old began developing symptoms of pneumonitis on Tuesday, characterized by relentless coughing and difficulty in breathing. As his condition worsened, he decided to visit Indus Hospital in Mohali to get himself checked. “I went there yesterday and they told me to get an X-ray and then also a CT scan. After looking at the reports, they said I have COVID-19 symptoms and referred me to GMSH in Sector 16,” the patient said. The patient took his reports to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, where he was immediately hospitalised and tested. The 40-year-old was transferred to the isolation unit at PGIMER’s Nehru Extension Block on Friday morning

The patient says he still feeling quite uncomfortable and nauseous. “I was given anti-flu medicine at GMSH and then here at PGIMER since I was feeling nauseous, they gave me medicine for that. But it is becoming increasingly hard to breathe, so I will probably be put on oxygen support.”

Though the administration has not yet revealed the contact history of the patient, the patient claims he lived at home with his wife, eight-year-old son, mother and 20-day-old infant. Both his mother and his child are high-risk contacts due to their age. His name is not on the quarantine list circulated by the UT either, since he had no relevant history of contact.

