Chandigarh gets 173.7mm rainfall in January — the highest in 39 years

CHANDIGARH received 173.7mm rainfall, the highest in the month of January in the last 39 years. The city had received 166.6mm rainfall, which was highest till Sunday, in January, 1983. The intermittent rainfall remained continuous throughout the day and the intensity increased in the afternoon and continued till night.

Chandigarh received 45.9mm rainfall ending 8:30am on Sunday, today followed by another 4.0mm till 11:30am. The upper-level fog and cold days are expected for next three days with slowly decreasing night temperature. January 27 to 30 will witness full-fledged North-westerly cold from snow-clad mountains, as the night temperature will continue to reduce due the decreasing coldwave levels in plains.

Director, Chandigarh Meteorological Department, Manmohan Singh, said, “173.7mm rainfall was recorded from morning to 5:30pm in evening Sunday. It is the highest rainfall received in January since 1983. It is expected that there will be less rain/drizzling on Monday. Coming days will be dry till January 29. The minimum temperature at night will drop 5 to 6 degrees Celsius. The day temperature will rise.”

The month of January has been the wettest in the last five years. 10.7 degree Celsius was recorded as the minimum temperature today while 12.0 degree Celsius was recorded as the maximum temperature. The weather department suggests there are chances of against rainfall after one week but that time the rain will not be so intense like this week. A weather department official said, “Rains in the months of January are expected but this time the rainfall was more due to western disturbances.” The surrounding areas of Chandigarh including Ambala, Patiala, Yamunanagar, etc., also witnessed intermittent rainfall for last 48 hours.