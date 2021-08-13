Chandigarh: Get ready to pedal your way around City Beautiful

As many as 1,250 bicycles will be available for the city residents at 155 docking stations for Rs 10 and Rs 5 (for members) for half-an-hour in Chandigarh from today.

UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore launched the first phase of the public bike sharing project in Chandigarh on Thursday. Speaking at the launch, Badnore said that Chandigarh is the only city to launch the project on a pan-city basis and he is proud to announce the deployment of pedal assisted hybrid e-bicycles as well.

The UT officials said that the project will be extended to 5,000 bicycles and 617 stations in a year’s time, making it India’s densest and largest PBS system. “The residents can now undertake their daily chores on bicycles and leave their worry of parking their vehicles aside,” said a statement issued by the administration.

The advantage of the PBS system is its nominal user charges and ease of locating nearest docking station through the SmartBike mobile app. For half an hour, Rs 10 will be charged for a non-member and Rs 5 will charged for a member.

The electric bicycles are also said to be user-friendly as they run on ‘pedal assist’ system which makes the rider comfortable.

The e-bikes do not require a lot of energy to pedal as they come with a motor and requisite speed, well in tune with the RTA norms and complying with the safety requirements as well. This excludes it from being a motorised vehicle defined under Motor Vehicle Act, making it accessible to all age groups and even to people without a driving license.

The Public Bike Service System will be fully-automated, operated by SmartBike mobile app. Through the app, a rider will be able to locate the closest bike station, unlock the bike, ride and return the bike at any other bike station.

Chandigarh Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said that city with the launch of Public Bicycle Sharing project has entered into an elite category of Indian cities to have their own bicycle sharing system. The much awaited project started off last year has borne the fruit, he said.

The facilities include bicycle, network of docking station; GPS based tracking of bicycles, central control system with call centre, workshop, user registration and fare collection system through mobile app, advertisement space. The project will be maintained by the concessionaire for 10 years and provide array of services.

“Notably, Chandigarh is the only North Indian city in the Top-11 cities to be rewarded under India Cycles4Change Challenge with a sum of one crore and technical assistance from national and international experts to scale-up cycling infrastructure,” the statement by the UT Administration read.

SmartBike dock stations have been set at following locations:

Sectors 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 52, Panjab University, PGI, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Manimajra, Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, Rose Garden and GMSH Sector-16.

ONLINE BUILDING PLAN APPROVAL Launched

MCC Commissioner and CSCL CEO KK Yadav informed about the another important citizen service launched is the Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPAS) for Commercial units through which the citizens will be able to apply for the approval of commercial building plans.

He said that through OBPAS, building plans can be submitted online i.e. faceless interface for granting approvals.

SMS and Email Notifications will be sent to citizens related to their application status and further to pay the fee online. The project will ensure timely approval of the building plans and maintain transparency with well-defined roles for each department/employees.

Citizens / Architects can also avail support of 24 X 7 Help Desk (0172-2787200) for any enquiries, he said.

He said that the registration form for the architects is available on MCC and CSCL web portal (http://mcchandigarh.gov.in & https://www.chandigarhsmartcity.in). Registration form will be approved by the Department of Urban Planning (Architecture Wing) and Username and password will be shared with the Architects through Email.

The centralised dashboard will help track applications status and also grievances of Citizens / Architects.

SCADA FOR TERTIARY WATER SYSTEM

While speaking on the online projects, Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said that SCADA for Tertiary Treated Water Recycled Water Distribution system is to monitor daily supply and requisite parameter for better management of O&M of Tertiary Treated Water distribution system. Started last year, the project saw establishment of SCADA Centre, installation of flow meters, level transmitter, pressure transmitter, Remote Terminal Unit (RTU’s), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC).

He said that for this project, a mobile app has also been developed to fetch real time data by the city officials. With this, monitoring and data collection related to Tertiary Treated Water will help in analysis of flow of TT water along with quantity and quality parameters which will help in future use of TT water for various usages.