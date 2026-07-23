Memes meet dissent: Gen Z turns Chandigarh protest into a battle of wit

As hundreds of students gather, raise slogans and document the protest on their phones, the placards often speak louder than the speeches. (Express Photo)

“You can’t gaslight an entire Gen”, “Bring back secular India” and “We are students, not target practice” were among the slogans that grabbed attention at the student protest in Chandigarh’s Sector 17 on Wednesday, where handwritten placards blended biting political commentary, internet humour and calls for accountability.

If the protest had a defining feature, it was the language of Gen Z. Memes, pop culture references, sarcasm and social media-style one-liners replaced conventional protest slogans, with students using humour to sharpen their criticism of the government’s education policies and governance.

Education dominated many of the messages. One placard read, “Our futures weren’t lost. The government leaked them for profit,” while another declared, “We are students, not target practice.”