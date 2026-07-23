Memes meet dissent: Gen Z turns Chandigarh protest into a battle of wit

From “You can’t gaslight an entire Gen” to “Jaldi resignation de, kal Panvel nikalna hai”, students mixed humour, satire and political criticism as placards became the biggest talking point at the Sector 17 demonstration.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhJul 23, 2026 06:39 PM IST
As hundreds of students gather, raise slogans and document the protest on their phones, the placards often speak louder than the speeches.As hundreds of students gather, raise slogans and document the protest on their phones, the placards often speak louder than the speeches. (Express Photo)
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“You can’t gaslight an entire Gen”, “Bring back secular India” and “We are students, not target practice” were among the slogans that grabbed attention at the student protest in Chandigarh’s Sector 17 on Wednesday, where handwritten placards blended biting political commentary, internet humour and calls for accountability.

If the protest had a defining feature, it was the language of Gen Z. Memes, pop culture references, sarcasm and social media-style one-liners replaced conventional protest slogans, with students using humour to sharpen their criticism of the government’s education policies and governance.

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Education dominated many of the messages. One placard read, “Our futures weren’t lost. The government leaked them for profit,” while another declared, “We are students, not target practice.”

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was the target of several posters. A caricature of the minister carried the slogan, “Shiksha bachao, isko hatao!!”, while another read, “Ek din education resign kar degi aur Minister reh jayega.”

Students also questioned changes to school curricula. One placard asked, “Periodic table? Evolution? Political Science and History books reduced to nothing. Then what’s the syllabus? Dhurandhar script.” Another demanded, “Stop shrinking the syllabus, change the system!!!”

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Humour featured prominently in the criticism. One poster showed Pradhan’s caricature with the line, “Beta, tumse na ho payega!!!” Another borrowed from the cult film Hera Pheri, pairing a caricature of the minister with actor Paresh Rawal and the slogan, “Dharmendra Pradhan ko utha le re baba!” A third, referencing a popular meme, read, “Jaldi resignation de, kal Panvel nikalna hai.”

The protest also extended beyond education. One student held a placard saying, “Bring back secular India”, while another mocked the government’s “achhe din” slogan with, “Hume hamare bure din hi wapas kar do.”

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Several posters highlighted concerns over women’s safety and broader social issues, reflecting anxieties beyond the immediate education debate.

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Beyond the placards, students also staged brief satirical skits. In one exchange, a student asked, “Why do you think Pradhan is not quitting?” Without missing a beat, the other replied, “Ye to Dhurandhar 3 mein pata chalega.”

The demonstration offered a glimpse of a changing vocabulary of protest, where memes, caricatures and viral catchphrases have become as potent as traditional slogans. As hundreds of students gather, raise slogans and document the protest on their phones, the placards often speak louder than the speeches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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