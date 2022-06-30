Chandigarh gears up for monsoon; forms teams, sets up control centres and helplines

Ahead of monsoon, expected to arrive in the first week of July, the Municipal Corporation has formed 18 teams consisting of one sub-divisional engineer and junior engineer. Meanwhile, two control centres, one at Water Filling Station, Sector 15 (telephone number 0172-2540200) and another at Mani Majra Water Works-II, MHC (telephone number 0172-2738082) have also been made operational round the clock, in three shifts, with telephone attendants. Residents can lodge complaints of water logging during rains in the given numbers.

Additionally, four teams of workers will be deployed on night duty from July 1 to handle the problem of water stagnation. The instructions were given in a meeting to make preparedness ahead of the monsoon on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by UT Adviser Dharam Pal. To avoid flooding of roads and to maintain regular supply of electricity during rains, the preventive methods have been taken. The road gullies along major roads falling under the jurisdiction of the engineering department, Chandigarh Administration, such as Uttar Marg, Madhya Marg, Dakshin

Marg, Purv Marg, Jan Marg and national highways covering about 5,000 gullies have been cleaned to maintain regular flow of water.

The Municipal Corporation has already cleaned 85 per cent of all the road gullies in the city and will clean the remaining ones within 10 days. Also, 18 teams to control floods/water logging throughout the city have been constituted.

Officials have been assigned at the regulator end of Sukhna Lake on 24×7 basis to monitor the water levels of Sukhna Lake, to ensure that there is no damage to government property due to water flow from the catchment area into the lake.

A control room has also been established to monitor the discharge of the lake at the regulator end and co-ordinate with the concerned DCs of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula to have proper communication during the opening of flood gates in case of excess discharge.

MC Commissioner, Anindita Mitra, stated that the target date to complete the annual cleaning work of road gullies in various sectors/rehabilitation colonies/villages is July 7 and in order to meet this, more labour has been deployed.