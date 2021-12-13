Chandigarh gathers at Matka Chowk to welcome Tikait

The wait was long, but the atmosphere was charged. Farmers, their families, volunteers who had stood at different chowks of the city supporting farmers, students, citizens of Chandigarh, waited at the Matka Chowk to welcome Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union.

Tikait, who arrived in style and received a rousing welcome, honoured all those men and women, especially Labh Singh, better known as babaji, who has been living here in the tent near the roundabout for a year now.

The celebrations began with a prayer meeting dedicated to all those who were part of the farmers’ movement and those who lost their lives in the protest. Songs, dances, dhols, crackers, slogans, candles, marigold petals, tractor parade…had the crowd cheering in unison, with people from nearby villages distributing ladoos especially made in their homes, with hot tea served to all those gathered here to say a thank-you to all those who made this movement possible and contributed to its success.

Farmer leaders talked about how the sangat is the secret of the success of this movement and how the protest had taught them to live in love and unity. “We have rediscovered the bonds of brotherhood, unity and this is the fruit of this struggle. The open area opposite the Matka Chowk, where baba Labh Singh would sit all day and wave flags, was lighted with candles, with a sapling planted as a mark of respect. “What you see today, this colour, joy, victory, and the love of people, is the grace of the almighty,” smiled babaji, who was covered in petals.