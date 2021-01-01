Chandigarh: Garbage processing plant to be upgraded, recarpeting of roads to be done for Rs 74 crore

Amid ruckus, the General House of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Thursday approved the agenda to upgrade the recently taken over garbage processing plant at Dadumajra and hand it over to private players. The House also approved the road recarpeting project worth Rs 74 crore.

Meanwhile, as BJP lauded itself, terming former Mayor Raj Bala Malik’s tenure a success, the Congress councillors clanged utensils in the House in protest, alleging that the MC has only burdened the city’s residents under Malik’s leadership. The stir led the House to be adjourned for half-an-hour.

Congress councilor Devinder Singh babla said in the House that in 2020, BJP just gifted people with hiked water bills, property tax and various other things that burdened people. “I do not think there was any achievement to list for the Mayor as the only achievements were hiked bill for water and the other utilities that people paid for,” Babla said.

In the agenda regarding the garbage processing plant, it was mentioned that a team of experts from IIT Roorkee had visited the plant on July 9 and submitted the report. “Overall, it is observed that the plant was constructed in 2008 as per the MSW 2000 guidelines. Now it is mandatory to follow the SWM 2016 Rules, which require segregated waste collection and processing. The best way is to set up a new modern 500 TPD plant for dry and wet waste treatment. For dry waste or mixed wastes, even after repair/maintenance of the existing machinery, shredder, trommels etc, the existing plant will at best handle 60 to 65 TPD. Hence, if the corporation expects the plant to treat 200 TPD (40% of 500 TPD), additional new equipment will be required and in case fully functional 500 TPD plant is required as per the SWM Rule 2016, then budgetary allocation towards Cap and Opex of the MSW treatment is required as per the SWM Rule 2016,” the observations stated.

The Garbage Processing Plant in Sector 25 (W) of Chandigarh was set up in 2008 and was being operated by JayPee Associates. The possession of the plant was taken over by the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh in June 2020, following which the survey of the machinery installed in the plant was conducted by IIT Roorkee.

The Monitoring Committee constituted by NGT under Justice Pritampal also visited the plant on December 7, 2020, and reviewed the functioning of the plant. At present, approximately 500 waste is received out of which 60 to 70 is processed at the plant and the remaining is sent to the dumping site.

It was directed by the Monitoring committee that an upgradation of the plant be carried out to increase its processing capacity.

“In the view of the report submitted by IIT Roorkee and the directions of the Monitoring Committee of NGT, the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh intends to upgrade the Garbage Processing Plant. The agenda is being submitted before the General House for approval to call the Expression of Interest for up-gradation and maintenance of the plant,” said the agenda.

In the expression of interest called by the civic body, it was specified that the MC will upgrade the plant. It was stated that the objective of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is to upgrade the plant as per the provisions of the SWM 2016 Rules, as the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation envisages to keep the city neat and clean as well as follow the SWM 2016 Rules.

Road recarpeting

The General Hhouse approved the agenda for road recarpeting for 2021-22 at a cost of Rs 74 crore.

Following approval of the General House, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had signed an MoU with NITTTR on December 3, 2019, regarding the technical recommendations for carrying out renewal course for re-carpeting of various roads under MC, and quality control consultancy.

Accordingly, each and every road will be inspected by the NITTTR to frame the estimates accordingly.

The total road length under the jurisdiction of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is 1859,02 km and re-carpeting is done after an interval of every five-year to provide smooth and riding surface to the commuters. The total road length required to be recarpeted in 2021-22 is 431.46 km.

“Moreover, it is also apprised that the scope of work will include maintenance of roads for five years and the restoration of road cut on bituminous surface which will be taken in the scope of contract agreement and as such it is submitted that the funds to the tune of Rs 7,495.62 lakh will be required to execute the re-carpeting works as the works will be carried out as per the specification recommended by NITTTR/MORTH specification with latest edition amended upto date,” the agenda stated. “The quality control work will also be monitored by NITTTR as per MoU,” it said.