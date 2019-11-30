Chandigarh garbage plant: NGT based its order on adverse committee findings

Heaps of garbage at the garbage treatment plant at Dadumajra in Chandigarh. (Express Archives) Heaps of garbage at the garbage treatment plant at Dadumajra in Chandigarh. (Express Archives)

It was on the observations of the National Green Tribunal-appointed committee that inspected the garbage processing plant last month and submitted a report following which the NGT on Thursday had pulled up the Chandigarh civic body stating that it was responsible for the mess in the plant.

In the detailed order, the findings of the committee were clearly specified.

The committee comprised member secretary, Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee, representative of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF& and CC) and a Professor from Punjab Engineering College. Chandigarh.

In October, the committee inspected the plant, following which a report was prepared. The report was filed on October 14.

The findings stated, “It was noticed by the committee that unprocessed mixed waste to the tune of 25000 MT approximately was lying in the processing plant premises resulting in inadequate operational space. It was also noticed that the waste has been pushed to the premises wall which has resulted in spillover to the adjoining forest area. Due to continuous delivery of un-segregated waste by MCC and incapability of plant to process the waste, the condition of the plant and the surroundings is subject to further deterioration.”

Accordingly, the court observed, “From the above it is clear that unprocessed mix waste to the tune of 25,000 MT is lying unprocessed which is a hazard to the environment. The said waste must be processed by the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh.”

Councillors, however, blame the officers for not being able to plead the case well as they had discussed in the General House during the previous meeting.

BJP councillor Davesh Moudgil told Chandigarh Newsline, “I had already told the House that a company has troubled us and not processing the waste properly. Why aren’t we able to tell the court that we don’t want any dealing with it? Is it too tough? MC is the government and the government is unable to tackle a company that isn’t working properly.”

Moudgil said, “We are so disappointed. Why aren’t our lawyers pleading the case well? I had already said we must have better lawyers because I don’t understand what keeps our lawyers quiet. Why don’t they speak?”

The councillors had raised questions saying how a company that is erring on several counts has the upper hand when the corporation doesn’t want to continue its dealing with the firm.

The corporation had been saying that the memorandum of understanding that has been signed by the corporation a decade ago with this firm was faulty.

In 2017, the civic body had mutually decided with Jaypee to terminate the agreement and the fact that the salvage value was to be paid to the Jaypee group. Chandigarh generates almost 450 tonnes of garbage every day.

