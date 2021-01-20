Chandigarh: Garbage collectors crying for attention, mayor yet to take note

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma’s priority seems to have gone for a toss.

Even after 10 days of assuming charge, garbage collectors have been protesting out in the cold just outside his office in support of their demands. But the mayor has not called them even once to know why they are protesting.

Minutes after Sharma had got elected, when asked what would be his first priority as mayor, he had said: “The issue of garbage collectors would be my first priority. Whatever their demands are, the issues they are grappling with, is going to be the first task I take up.”

However, things appear different now.

The waste collectors have been protesting outside since he was elected. The crowd of collectors is rather swelling since then.

When asked if he had taken up the task which he had said he would first take after taking charge, he said, “In fact, I was caught up. In just two to three days I will call a meeting with them and sort the issues out.”

He added, “I believe they are seeking that the user charges collected from people be directly transferred to them. I will see what issues they have. In fact, Nadda ji was here and we had gone to greet him at the airport. These initial days have been just about thanking people for their support.”

Raising slogans against the civic body and the mayor, waste collectors — both men and women — spend the day there.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Amrit Warring said that they have been recruiting the waste collectors but it is just few union members who are creating issues.

“If user charges collected from people are directly sent to their account then how will Municipal Corporation have control over the system? Only then we can enforce segregation. When we took over the waste collection, we began the recruitment drive to get them on our rolls. We have been listening to all their demands but unreasonable demands can’t be met,” he said.

Ever since Chandigarh civic body has begun waste collection in northern sectors from 1 to 30, waste collectors have been at loggerheads with the civic body.

Now they have been protesting outside Municipal Corporation office every day.

In the war room meeting held recently, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore had also asked to resolve the issues with them soon.

Deferred for southern sectors

Due to the ongoing issue between the collectors and the civic body, the system that was to begin in southern sectors from January 1 has been deferred till next month. Medical Officer of Health Dr Amrit Warring said that system won’t begin in southern sectors immediately. “It will take a fortnight to begin in southern belt. We are trying to streamline things in northern sectors first,” he said.