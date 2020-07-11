Chandigarh: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi demands to be handcuffed, says can be killed in fake encounter

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (35), who is presently confined in Bharatpur Jail in Rajasthan, has moved a petition in the Chandigarh District Court, that if he is brought to Chandigarh Court by the UT Police in the two FIRs lodged for firing at Sector 33 and Sector 9, in June, he should be handcuffed as he apprehends that he can be killed in a fake encounter. The Court issued a notice to the UT police to submit a reply on July 13.

Bishnoi, filed the petition in the Court of ADJ Rajesh Sharma, pleading for an anticipatory bail or 15 days advance notice to arrest and produce him in the court, for the cases “falsely registered” against him in firing incidents of Sector 33 and Sector 9D, Chandigarh in June.

As per reports, on May 31, five assailants had opened indiscriminate fire at the house of Rakesh Singla, brother of Arvind Singla, an established liquor contractor. On June 2, in an incident of firing, two unidentified persons had shot bullets at a wine shop in Sector 9D, leaving four people injured. After the firing, the shooters escaped from the spot in a Honda Amaze car. Bishnoi, through his counsel advocate Terminder Singh, submitted that he has no connection with the accused who have been arrested in the two FIRs of PS 34 and PS 3, UT, nor any of the accused met him at Bharatpur Jail.

The petition mentioned that there are already a number of cases filed against Bishnoi, so the investigating agencies involves him falsely in other cases, so Bishnoi does not come out of jail. He alleged, the UT police wants to highlight the cases and earn fame by alleging Bishnoi’s involvement.

The petition further mentioned that he has been falsely implicated in the firing cases, and thus, the Investigating Officer will procure the production warrant from Court without disclosing the facts and while producing him before the Court, on the way, the petitioner (Bishnoi) will be killed in a fake encounter by police, over the false narrative that he had tried to abscond from custody. Bishnoi’s counsel has pleaded that whenever he is brought to jail, he should be handcuffed and be guarded, so that his fake encounter cannot be used by the police to save their own skin.

