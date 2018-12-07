Chandigarh: No injury marks on victim’s private parts or soil on clothes, doctor tells court

There was no injury marks in the private parts of the victim, or any soil on her clothes, deposed the doctor, who conducted the medical examination of the woman, during a resumed hearing in 2016 gang-rape case on Thursday.

The woman doctor, who conducted the medical examination of the victim, testified in the district court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Poonam R Joshi on Thursday. She stated that after the case was registered, the victim’s medical examination was conducted at a government hospital. The case has been adjourned for hearing on December 11 now.

The accused in the case, Irfan Mohammad and K Hassan, are facing trial under Section 376 D (Gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police arrested Irfan and Hassan in March. As per the chargesheet, the victim was raped at knifepoint in December 2016 by two persons in a secluded area behind Iron Market, Sector 29.