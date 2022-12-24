scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Chandigarh gets ready to host G20 meetings, Sukhna, Rock Garden gets facelift

The first set of meetings will be held on January 29 to 31 at Hotel Lalit in IT Park

Chandigarh G20 preparationsRenovation work being carried out at Rock Garden in Chandigarh before the G20 meetings. (Express Photo)
The renovation and cleanliness work at Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden and Capitol Complex has been going in full swing keeping in view the upcoming G20 meetings to be held in Chandigarh in January and February, 2023. Meanwhile, arrangements are also being made to accommodate the participants of G20 meetings in Exotic Bird Park, though it is not clear whether the participants will visit the park or not.

Around 152 to 200 participants including representatives of G20 countries are expected to arrive in Chandigarh for the meetings. The first set of meetings will be held on January 29 to 31 at Hotel Lalit in IT Park, Chandigarh.
Officials said that the exact date for the second meeting is yet to be received from the Government of India.

Also Read |G-20 Summit in Amritsar: Mann sets up Cabinet panel to oversee arrangements

“It will be a mega event for Chandigarh. The tourist destinations including Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake and Capitol Complex are being given special attention in the view of G20 meetings. The participants will visit these destinations. The expenditure on these meetings, arrangements, etc., will be borne by the Government of India,” UT Secretary, Vinod P Kavle, said.

Sources said that the participants will stay at UT guest houses, CITCO-run hotels and five star hotels.

Meanwhile, senior officials also inspected Chef Lakeview Friday and reviewed various arrangements to be made in view of the upcoming G20 conference to be held at Chandigarh. The MD directed the concerned officers to take all corrective measures to set everything right in a week’s time or by December 31. Thereafter, regular inspections will be carried out. The MD emphasised that the entire area should be spruced up and revamped before the next inspection.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 09:03:20 am
