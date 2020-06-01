Chandigarh: From today, you can move out from 5 am to 9 pm

Containment operations ended in the affected pocket of Manimajra – Shastri Nagar on Sunday. (Representational Photo) Containment operations ended in the affected pocket of Manimajra – Shastri Nagar on Sunday. (Representational Photo)

City residents can move out from 5 am to 9 pm from Monday onwards. Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner in its orders issued under Section 144 of the CrPC specified the same.

Brar also specified that any breach of this order shall invite action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

This order shall come into force with 12 midnight on Sunday, that is 00:00 hours on June 1, 2020, and will remain in force till further orders.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

For shops: UT Adviser Manoj Parida said that for shops, timings would be decided in the war room meeting on Monday.

However, sources said that the timings for shops are likely to be from 8 am to 8 pm.

A representation by the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal has also been given to the administration about the timings as the night curfew begins after 9 pm.

“Because of extreme hot weather, consumer cannot visit markets as closing time is 6 pm. As night curfew begins from 9 pm, we have requested to change the timing of shops from 10 am to 8 pm for the convenience of general public. Also, we have requested to make it optional for traders to open their shops on Sunday all over the city and issue formal order for the same. These measures will benefit both traders and consumers,” Charanjiv Singh, chairman of CBM, said.

ABOUT PASSENGERS IN CARS, PILLION RIDING

UT Adviser Manoj Parida clarified that from June 1, there is no change in the number of passengers allowed in cars or two-wheelers. He said, “In this there is no change so far.”

In car, three, including driver, is allowed while on a two-wheeler, only the driver would be allowed and not a pillion rider.

The UT Adviser said that it is mandatory to wear mask in the car as well. When asked if it was advisable to wear a mask in the car even if alone, PGI Professor Dr Sonu Goel, said, “Infact the only issue is if you cough etc and then touch the steering wheel, seats and so on..then the virus can remain inside the car.”

SUKHNA LAKE

From June 1, residents can go for a walk at the lake from 5 am to 9 pm.

SALONS AND BARBER SHOPS

On Monday, after discussions in the war room meeting, the UT Administration will be releasing the standard operating procedure for salons and barber shop owners. Sources said that PPE kits are likely to be mandatory to wear while attending to a customer. The exact SOP will be out on Monday and salons will be able to function from Tuesday.

ARE HOTELS FROM JUNE 1

ALLOWED TAKEAWAY

No, the orders remain the same until June 8 — the time from when dining and other facilities would be allowed but only after the government issues a standard operating procedure. Till then, only home delivery of food would be allowed.

CONTAINMENT OPERATIONS END

Containment operations ended in the affected pocket of Manimajra – Shastri Nagar on Sunday. Now only three containment zones are left — Sector 30-B, Kachi Colony Dhanas and Bapu Dham Colony.

