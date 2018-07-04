Chandigarh: From October 1, pay fine for keeping side-view mirror of your cars closed

The fine amount is Rs 300. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh/Representational/Files) The fine amount is Rs 300. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh/Representational/Files)

People who keep side view mirrors of their cars closed, will be challaned from October 1. This was decided in a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Administrator’s Advisory Council on Traffic Management. The fine amount is Rs 300.

Chairperson of the committee Sanjay Tandon, however, stated that he has asked the traffic police to first hold an awareness drive for around three months and then begin issuing the challans. “People are not yet aware of the decision. Thus, it is important to first hold an awareness drive and then issue the challans.”

Also, in the meeting it was decided to have a mobile app wherein people could post pictures of the violators of traffic rules. Following this challans will be directly sent to the address of the violators. “Residents will have to post the number of the vehicle properly,” Tandon said.

Among other issued raised in the meeting was three-wheelers plying in the city without valid permits and proper registration. Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Shashank Anand said that they were working out on these issues. Before the meeting, the members visited the Social Media room of Chandigarh Traffic Police from where all messages are forwarded to the residents.

A presentation was given by Anand informing them about different types of comparative data on road accidents, challans issued and motor vehicles impounded in the last few years. Also, he informed them about the Road Safety Week organised for children during their vacations.

Tandon stated that he had asked the SSP to ensure timely action on the request made for budgetary requirement, especially for replacing the old CCTV’s by new ones, including night vision cameras.

One-way ‘green channel’ from Sector 16/17 to Mohali

A one-way ‘green channel’ during morning and evening hours from Sector 16/17 to Mohali has been proposed by the Standing Committee. Sanjay Tandon, Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Administrator’s Advisory Council on Traffic Management, said that the deadline for this project is July 30. “We are planning that the stretch from Sector 16/17 to Sector 22/23, Sector 35 and the one, which which goes towards Mohali, will be made one way. It will allow people enter and exit smoothly without stopping at traffic lights from 8.30 am to 10.30 am and from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm. It will end the problem of traffic jams caused during these hours,” the chairperson said.

Further, the members of the committee were of the view that awareness regarding honk-free city be started from hospitals, schools and colleges. The members also met and appreciated Bhupinder Singh, Head Constable in traffic police, who composed a Punjabi song to make the general public aware that fines will be imposed for honking. It will help make Chandigarh first honk-free city.

