Chandigarh: From February 1, follow proper lane while driving or else pay the fine

This issue was raised with road engineering department officers. Signboards instructing people about lane driving will also be installed. (Representational Photo) This issue was raised with road engineering department officers. Signboards instructing people about lane driving will also be installed. (Representational Photo)

From Saturday, February 1, the Chandigarh Police will begin issuing fine receipts (challan) to motorists on three major road stretches of the city — Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg, and Udyog Marg — for the offense of “lane violation”.

However, the police clarified that the stretches where the lanes were either “faded” or “not properly marked”, they will not challan people till the lanes are duly painted and are visible on the roads.

For this, the Chandigarh Police has already asked the road engineering wings of Chandigarh Administration and Municipal Corporation to complete the lane-marking at the earliest.

DSP (Traffic) Charanjit Singh Virk said, “Our main aim is to ensure lane-driving discipline on the road. The motorist must keep the vehicle in the designated lane. In case you need to overtake the vehicle in front, it has to be done from the right side only. In case the left-turn on the traffic signals or light points is blocked by the vehicles waiting for the signal to turn green, such motorists shall be fined with at least Rs 500 for blocking the traffic.”

Police officers have also advised the motorists that “in case a motorist wants to use the mobile phone, then the vehicle should be taken to the slip road and parked on the side. If any vehicle is found parked on the main road, the motorist shall be challaned”.

“If there are three lanes on the road, there should only be three motor vehicles at the red signal. The remaining traffic should form a queue. In case anybody wants to change the lane, the motorist should give a proper indicator before changing the lane,” DSP (Traffic) Virk said.

Madhya Marg starts from Fun Republic Barrier and ends at Khuda Ali Sher bridge ahead of PGI. Dakshin Marg starts from the Zirakpur barrier and ends at Sector 38/25 light point. Udyog Path starts from a light point between Industrial Area and Sector 28 and ends at Sector 24/PU roundabout. These three stretches are accident-prone areas.

Glitches

Sources said a few roads are too much widened that two cars can stand in one lane, for instance, at Press light point-17. This issue was raised with road engineering department officers. Signboards instructing people about lane driving will also be installed.

What is lane driving

In the lane driving, a motorist, especially a four-wheeler driver, cannot drive in the middle of the road. He/she can either be on the right side or left side. Lane should not be in the middle of the wheels.

Broken white lane

A broken white line gives permission to change lanes, overtake and take U-turns. But motorists need to ensure beforehand that the road is clear and it is safe to perform such a manoeuver.

Continuous white lane

A continuous white line is a tad stricter. On this road, motorists are not allowed to overtake other vehicles or take U-turns. If you are on this type of road, just keep moving straight. Crossing the line is allowed to avoid accidents or to take turns. These roads are mostly seen in hilly areas where there is a high probability of accidents.

Traffic police challans

The Chandigarh traffic police have started challaning for driving vehicles with profession and designation are written on the vehicle or registration plates. The violator will have to shell out Rs 500 for the offense. Challans are being issued under Section 177 of the Amended Motor Vehicle Act, 2019.

SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand said, “Parking labels/stickers are not being removed as of now. We are concentrating on words written on the body of vehicles and on number plates.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App