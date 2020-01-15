Chandigarh: From Feb 1, cops to challan if you stop vehicles for phone calls on main road corners

Three main road stretches — Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg and Udyog Path — have been selected on which motorists will be challaned. (File) Three main road stretches — Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg and Udyog Path — have been selected on which motorists will be challaned. (File)

WITH AN aim to make Chandigarh roads hassle-free, the traffic police has decided to challan motorists who stop their vehicles on the main road corners for attending calls on cell phones or checking luggage from February 1.

Three main road stretches — Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg and Udyog Path — have been selected on which motorists will be challaned. The traffic police has made it clear that a motorist is free to make calls and attend calls on mobiles while stopping their motor vehicles on the slip roads of the two sides of these three main roads.

Besides, motorists on these three roads will also be challaned for blocking the way of left-turning vehicles and for violating the lane driving. Madhya Marg starts from Fun Republic barrier and ends at Khuda Ali Sher bridge ahead of PGI. Dakshin Marg starts from Zirakpur barrier and ends at Sector 38/25 light point. Udyog Path starts from light point between Industrial Area and Sector 28 and ends at Sector 24/PU roundabout. These three stretches are accident-prone areas.

SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand said, “Emphasis will be more on autos which stop on these roads, blocking smooth flow of traffic. Moreover, this will be enforced preferably during peak hours. There is a continuous white line painted on kerb side on the main roads. That means it is a no- stopping zone. It is to ensure stopped vehicles don’t cause congestion on these three roads which witness a lot of rush of office-goers. Our intention is to provide smooth roads to city residents, not to harass anyone. An awareness drive is started and will continue till January 31.”

The New Motor Vehicle Act (Amended) stipulates a fine of Rs 500 at the first instance for stopping the vehicle on the main road, creating hassle for others. The subsequent fine for second challan is Rs 1,000. The same fine is applicable to motorists who tend to block left-turning vehicles and for violating the lane driving.

Six mobile teams on motorcycles will be deputed for checking violations.

Sources said if someone is caught using phone sitting in his stationed car on the main road corner, he/she will be challaned for blocking the road, not for listening to the mobile while driving. The traffic police made it clear that the new Motor Vehicle Act only makes use of handheld devices an offence, not the inbuilt bluetooth devices.

