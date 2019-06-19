Chandigarh: From 8-year-olds to grandmas, everyone is in action in this class

Written by Prerna Vij

Advertising

It’s quite a motley group, the batch of the daily self-defence classes being held by UT Police. During classes, a silver-haired grandma keeps company with a pre-teen, while a mom tries to kick as hard as her two tots. It’s an all-women gang and the energy is infectious.

Every day for the last one month, Head Constable Sanjay Kumar has been teaching self-defence to an enthusiastic bunch of women at the multi-purpose hall in Sector 26, Chandigarh, under their campaign ‘Swayam’. The classes happen in two batches – two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening.

The evening class has about 70 people, ranging from children, who are as young as 8-years-old to senior citizens. The fortnight-long summer camp is free of cost for all as UT Police believes that safety is everyone’s right. For enrollment, one needs to fill a form and then show up on time for the class!

Advertising

The class starts with a few warm-up exercises and then women commandos start training others in actual self-defence moves. All instructors have gone through rigorous training and feel there is a need to teach this to everyone. The exercises themselves are invigorating for everyone present there.

There are around 270 people who take part in this camp and learn the art of self-defence. Almost 22,000 students have already trained under UT Police in self-defence by involving school students to become a part of these camps. The instructors demonstrate dangerous situations and how they can be averted through a series of simple physical moves.