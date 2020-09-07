Chandigarh: Fraudsters make DSP’s fake FB account, demand money

DSP Chandel lodged a police complaint seeking legal action against the accused. (Representational)

Online fraudsters made a fake Facebook account of Chandigarh Police DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel demanding money from his friends and relatives, including a few settled abroad. The police officer came to know about the development when several people called him on his cell phone in the early hours of Sunday. He lodged a police complaint seeking legal action against the accused. DSP Chandel is in home quarantine as he was tested COVID-19 positive two weeks ago. His condition is stated to be stable.

DSP Chandel said, “I received numerous calls from my relatives and friends. Some of them are settled abroad. They tried to cross-check whether I really need the financial assistance. Unknown persons messaged them over Facebook chat, demanding Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 immediately. As I was alerted, I checked my Facebook account. I also wrote a message on my Facebook wall stating someone made a fake Facebook profile of mine. The message demanding Rs 20,000 was sent to numerous people and my common friends. I lodged a complaint through police control room and conveyed it to the cyber cell officials.”

A cyber cell officer said, “We have started a probe. We will send a request to Facebook headquarters for removing the false Facebook account of Chandel. We are receiving so many such complaints. Whenever people receive any message, mail seeking financial help, they should cross check it with the person concerned before reacting to the message.”

On September 3, fraudsters had hacked the email ID of city-based advocate Ajay Jagga. The fraudsters sent emails to over 100 contacts of Jagga demanding financial assistance for one of his ailing nieces suffering from Thalasemia disease.

