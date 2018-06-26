Chandigarh: Fourth batch of summer camp on road safety begins

The fourth batch of the ROAD Safety Summer Camp, organised by Chandigarh Police in four batches at Children Traffic Park in Sector 23, began on Monday. It is a five-day camp, organised for the first time in Chandigarh. Till now, around 150 students have taken part in the three previous batches. Around 50 students registered themselves and 26 showed up on the first day of the camp. More students are expected to turn up in the coming days.

The day began with an introductory session and a movie on road safety was shown to the students, followed by a pre-test on road safety to test their existing knowledge on the issue. Interactive activities were performed to create an energetic and indulging environment. Activities such as safety rules for children were conducted and information regarding the importance of night reflectors was given to the students.

Vikas, a Class IX student of Dev Samaj School, explained all the things he learned at the camp while another participant, Mehak, said that things she learned at the camp would help her in future.

The camp will end on June 29 with a post-test to test the knowledge gained by the students and they will be awarded certificates and prizes.

