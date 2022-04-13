Chandigarh: Four-yr-old Gurjot kindles hope in three with donation of four organs

“Nothing can fill the void of losing our dear Gurjot, who will not be with us to celebrate his fifth birthday. But we are trying to draw consolation from the fact that Gurjot’s life will go on in others and will give them more days with their families,” stated Hardeep Singh, father of organ donor Gurjot Singh, at PGI.

The gesture of organ donation by the Singh family from Barnala gave a fresh lease of life to three terminally ill organ-failure patients with transplantation of liver in a matching recipient in ILBS, Delhi, and kidneys and pancreas to matching recipients here at PGI.

Expressing his gratitude to the donor family, the PGI director, Prof Surjit Singh, stated, “We at PGI are grateful and appreciate the will of the Singh family to share the gift of life with three terminally ill organ failure patients. Every transplant provides a new beginning for our patients and is an incredible achievement for the entire team involved in transplantation as well.”

Gurjot had suffered a serious head injury on April 2 and was declared brain-dead on April 9. Having no matching recipient at PGI for the liver, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) allocated the liver to a matching recipient admitted to ILBS, New Delhi, and was sent from PGI by road through a green corridor for ILBS, Delhi.

Simultaneously, the Nephrology Department at the institute identified several potential recipients and the cross-match led to the identification of two recipients for kidney and combined pancreas and kidney, and the transplants of all the organs were accomplished by the early hours of April 10.

“It’s comforting to know that someone got a chance to live because of my dear son,” said Hardeep.