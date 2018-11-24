Chandigarh: Four years on, youth gets 10-yr jail term for sexual assault on minor

A COURT in Chandigarh sentenced a 20-year-old man to 10 years’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2014. A fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed on the convict.

Advertising

The convict, identified only as Monu, was sentenced by the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Poonam R Joshi, under section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act. The convict was however acquitted from the charges of 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 376 (Punishment for rape), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to October 15, 2014, when the accused was booked based on the complaint of the victim’s mother. The mother of the girl had alleged that her daughter left home without telling her around 8 pm on October 11, 2014. Initially, the family kept looking for the girl on their own but later when they failed to trace their daughter, they filed a police complaint and a DDR was registered.

Later, the family learnt that the girl had gone with Monu, a resident of Shamli. They contacted the girl and brought her back home, along with a police team. As per the complaint, the girl told her mother that the accused Monu, who was known to her, once came to her house and forcibly raped her after promising marriage. He also threatened her against telling anyone about the incident. She added that on October 11, Monu told her to be ready to flee from to Shamli, threatening to kill her and her family otherwise. The girl’s mother told the police that the accused raped her by threatening her and abducted her without her consent.

Advertising

The police had then arrested the accused under section 363, 366, 376 of IPC and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

During the trial, the defense counsel, advocate Harish Chabbra, argued that the accused was falsely implicated and accused was minor and was around 16 at the time of the alleged incident and even after an his ossification test, it was established that he was juvenile but he was treated as major and tried in special court instead of juvenile court. However, the medical report of the girl did not indicate rape.

The court held the accused guilty under Section 6 of POCSO and acquitted him from sections of rape and kidnapping.