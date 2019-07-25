Chandigarh: Four years on, CBI court frames charges against ex-DSP, 2 others

Four years after the CBI arrested four persons, including the then DSP of Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Chandigarh, the CBI Court of Chandigarh, on Wednesday, has framed charges against three accused in the matter.

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Sushil Kumar Garg, on Wednesday, dismissed the discharge applications of two accused. The trial in the case will commence on August 22 at the special CBI Court under sections 7, 13(1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Among the four accused, RC Meena (former DSP), Sanjay Dahuja (owner of dealership of Hyundai Motors India Limited), Aman Grover, (Hotel owner), and Surinder Singh (former Sub Inspector), Meena and Dahuja filed discharge petitions in the CBI Court on the grounds that the co -accused Aman Grover only accepted a compromise deed and neither anybody demanded the alleged bribe money nor anybody accepted the alleged bribe money including the accused persons. It was also argued that the the recording samples taken by the CBI between Dahuja, Grover and Guneet Kaur were not admissible as they were in custody at that time.

However, CBI Senior Public Prosecutor Kanwar Pal Singh, while opposing the discharge applications of the accused, argued that if the matter was of family settlement, then, as per the phone call recording between Dahuja and Grover, why was it stated that Rs 40 lakh have to be given to the police?

Singh further argued that RC Meena was told by co-accused that the bribe amount had been collected and Meena confirmed that he will come to collect the amount. He argued that if the recording samples were not admissible then how did DSP Meena reply to the co-accused persons?

The CBI Court, after hearing the arguments and facts of the case, dismissed the discharge plea of the two accused and framed charges against the accused for the commencement of trial.

The case

As per CBI, in 2015, a case of forgery and cheating had been registered by the Chandigarh Police on complaint of Deepa Duggal against GS Chawla, his wife, Jagjeet Kaur, son, HS Chawla, GS Bhatti (HS Chawla’s father-in-law) and Sarabjit Singh (GS Bhatti’s friend) at Sector 17 police station, after all five allegedly forged documents to get loan from bank for a property being sold by Deepa Duggal at Sector 9, Chandigarh.

A case was registered against Deepa Duggal at Sector 3 police station, on the complaint of GS Chawla that Deepa Duggal concealed the facts of the Sector 9 property. Both matters were being investigated by the EOW (Economic Offences Wing) of Chandigarh Police.

Later, Guneet Kaur, daughter of GS Chawla, submitted a complaint to the CBI that the EOW officials were demanding Rs 40 lakh for settling out the case and for not arresting her father GS Chawla. The CBI then laid a trap in August 2015 and arrested former DSP EOW (Economic Offences Wing) RC Meena, along with Sub-Inspector Surinder Kumar Bhardwaj from the EOW office at Sector 17 in August 2015. The CBI also arrested two businessmen, Aman Grover, owner of KLG Hotel and Sanjay Dahuja, owner of Berkeley Automobiles, for allegedly accepting the bribe on behalf of DSP Meena and SI Surinder Kumar Bhardwaj

(died now).