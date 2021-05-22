Chandigarh: Four pvt hospitals allege overcharging by oxygen vendor

The hospitals alleged that though the re-filling charges for D type cylinders were fixed as Rs 295, plus 12% GST, they were being forced to pay between Rs 600 to Rs 800 by M/s Super Agencies. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Four private hospitals on Saturday alleged that they were being overcharged by a private oxygen vendor for refilling cylinders, prompting the district administration to immediately order a probe into the allegations.

The administration told the four hospitals — Mukut Hospital, Healing Hospital, Kare Partners Hospital and City/Apollo Hospital — to lodge written complaints against the private vendor, M/s Super Agencies.

The hospitals alleged that though the re-filling charges for D type cylinders were fixed as Rs 295, plus 12% GST, they were being forced to pay between Rs 600 to Rs 800 by M/s Super Agencies. The hospitals alleged that since a quota and refilling vendor was fixed by the administration, they had to pay the extra money to M/s Super Agencies.

A senior official said, “The authorized person of M/s Super Agencies was scheduled to attend a meeting with us, but he skipped it. He did not attend the meeting on the pretext of being ill.”

The administration has notified three private vendors to refill the oxygen cylinders as per the maximum refilling charges fixed at Rs 295, plus 12% GST, for D type cylinders and Rs 175, plus 12% GST, for B type cylinders.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the administration also relaxed the quota of oxygen cylinders fixed for private hospitals. Now onwards, the private hospitals may procure oxygen cylinders as per their requirement and they are supposed to ensure judicious and optimum utilization.

IAS Yashpal Garg confirmed, “We relaxed the fixed quota of oxygen for private hospitals. The same was done for vendors who are authorized to supply oxygen to the hospitals. The decision was taken after reviewing present conditions. The review suggested that Chandigarh has sufficient oxygen and refilling capacity within itself. We can safely relax the quota. But at the same time, private hospitals and vendors will have to inform us on a daily basis about consumption and distribution of oxygen, respectively. On the matter of overcharging from the four private hospitals, we have told the hospitals to lodge written complaints with the administration. We have already taken cognizance of their verbal allegations, but we can initiate legal action against the vendor only if we get written complaints.”