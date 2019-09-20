Chandigarh: Four PGI doctors get awarded

Four doctors from PGI will be awarded for their work.

Advertising

Dr Sanjay Bhadada from Department of Endocrinology has been selected for the Dr Kunti and Om Prakash Oration award for his seminal work on primary hyper parathyroidism. Dr Bhadada has been working on various aspects of primary hyper parathyroidism from the last 15 years. He also made a national online registry of primary hyper parathyroidism and a registry of rare metabolic bone diseases.

Dr Amit Rawat, a Professor of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology at the Department of Pediatrics, is the recipient of the BGRC Silver Jubilee Oration Award 2018 from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for his research work on primary immunodeficiency diseases. According to PGIMER, Dr Rawat is an investigator in the Department of Health Research and the ICMR sponsored Centre of Advanced Research in primary immunodeficiency at the Department of Pediatrics, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The Professor BC Srivastava Foundation Award is being awarded to Dr Shankar Prinja, Additional Professor of Health Economics at the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health. Dr Shankar’s main research interests involve the economic evaluation of health care interventions and programmes, the cost of health care services, and analysing the impact of health financing policies in the context of universal health coverage.

The Dr P N Raju Oration Award will be given to Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Additional Professor, Community Medicine who has leading research in the area of environmental health. The research conducted by Dr Khaiwal focuses on a bettor understanding of environmental pollution and exposure to minimise the adverse health impact on the general public. He developed an exposure index for health risk assessment.