Chandigarh: Four held for selling fake insurance policy, duping man of Rs 8.5 lakh

Four men were arrested on Wednesday for cheating a Chandigarh resident of Rs 8.50 lakh by promising an insurance policy with huge bonus and maturity amount. The four were arrested in Gurgaon and remanded in two days of police custody.

They were identified as Deepak Kumar, Jatinder Kumar, Rohit Kumar, and Saqib Khan. Police said accused Deepak and Saqib are from Delhi while the other two are residents of Uttar Pradesh. The mobile phones used in the cheating have been recovered from their possession.

Police said that the victim, Dinesh Kapoor of Chandigarh, reported that he had received many calls where the caller who tried to get him to invest in an insurance policy which would give big returns. Kapoor purchased the insurance policy but did not receive any bonus. When he called back on the number, he was asked to deposit more money in the caller’s account.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they would call people for activation of fake policies by promising big returns. After the insurance policy’s activation, they would act as NPCI, IRDA officials and call them again, asking them to release their policy bonus. They had data of lapsed insurance policies and made calls to the policy holders,” a police officer said. A case was registered at Sector 39 police station.