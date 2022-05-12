Chandigarh: Four CBI personnel detained

As many as four Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) personnel from Delhi were detained in Chandigarh following allegations of assault and extortion, after an altercation broke out between them and a few IT professionalsm, on Wednesday morning. The Chandigarh Police have lodged a DDR in this regard at Sector 26 police station. The incident happened near Gate Number 3, Police Lines, Sector 26 at around 2:30am.

The four CBI personnel were later handed over to the CBI officers at Zonal Headquarters, Sector 30.

Sources said that a case is being registered against the four in Chandigarh.

According to a senior police officer, a call was received at the police control room about a fight between two parties near Police Lines, and by the time the police reached the spot, one of the two parties had left the scene.

“Four men who were found present at the spot refused to reveal their identities. After much persuasion, they disclosed that they are from the CBI, Delhi. In the meantime, members of their opposite party also arrived at the Sector 26 police station. They belong to an IT company at IT Park, Chandigarh. They accused the CBI personnel of extortion. As the matter involved people from the CBI, we informed the CBI Zonal headquarters, here. The four men were also handed over to them. A team from the headquarters seized the CCTV footage of the nearby area,” the officer added.