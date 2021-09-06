Chandigarh: Four-bedroom CHB flat for Rs 2.75 crore, three-bedroom to go for Rs 1.90 crore

A four-bedroom flat under the general housing scheme of the Chandigarh Housing Board at IT park will cost Rs 2.75 crore.

The CHB has prepared an initial rate list for the scheme, under which four-bedroom flat’s price will be around Rs 2.75 crore for each flat. The cost of a three-bedroom flat will be Rs 1.90 crore approximately, while the cost of a two-bedroom flat will be around Rs 1.30 crore.

The board will be launching this scheme at a cost of Rs 643 crore on the entire project. It has already released the self-financing General Housing scheme at Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park measuring 16.6 acres. The housing scheme comprises 728 dwelling units of different categories that is 28 four-bedroom, 448 three-bedroom, and 252 two-bedroom units.

The scheme will be the key agenda at the board meeting scheduled to be held next week where the cost factor will be discussed. The board has prepared a proposal regarding the expenditure approval. The design of the same has already been sent to Approval Committee Additional (PAC). The scheme was only given the in-principal approval in the previous board meeting.

“Application for environment clearance has been submitted to State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, and required formalities are being completed,” it was stated.

According to the board, application for providing authenticated drawings depicting the distance of project site form wildlife sanctuaries and city bird sanctuary has also been submitted to Chief wildlife warden.

Each tower consisting 28 flats along with EWS houses has been offered at a tentative cost of 56.52 Crore to the Punjab and Haryana Governments, PGI and UT Administration as per following details. There will be two towers each for MLAs of the Punjab and Haryana governments, three towers for senior officers of Haryana Government, two towers for senior officers of Punjab Government, two towers for PGI, and one tower for UT Administration.

According to the terms and conditions, the payment terms will be an upfront deposit of 25 per cent of total estimated cost and balance in six half-yearly instalments with interest @12 per cent payable in three years.