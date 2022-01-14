scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Chandigarh: Four arrested for consuming liquor at public place

The accused were booked under Section 68-1(B) Punjab Police Act 2007 and 510 IPC registered in PS-36, Chandigarh.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
January 14, 2022 3:38:38 am
They were later bailed out.

Police arrested Dinesh Kumar and Balwinder Singh of Bathinda, and in another case, arrested Suresh Kumar and William of for consuming liquor at public place near Fish Market, Sector 42, The accused were booked under Section 68-1(B) Punjab Police Act 2007 and 510 IPC registered in PS-36, Chandigarh. They were later bailed out.

