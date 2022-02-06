Chandigarh: Four arrested for burglary, valuables recovered

Four, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with a burglary at an industrial shed in phase-2, Industrial Area. Coca Cola and Verka products were stored in the shed.

The three adults were remanded in one-day police custody on Saturday while the juvenile was sent to a juvenile home in Sector 25. They were identified as Ganga Dhar, 20, of Dhanas, Saleem, 20, Ram Milan, 21, of Hallomajra. The juvenile was apprehended later.

All burgled items, including one laptop, an iPhone, cheques amounting to Rs 16.30 lakh, coins worth Rs 1,890, one tea set, two god idols and five stolen bicycles, were recovered from their possession.

Police said the accused stole the bicycles from various places in the city.

“Unknown people took cash, cheques, coins, electronic gadgets from the office of Rahul Khandelwal, who deals in the Coca Cola and Verka products, after breaking the tin shed in phase-2, Ramdarbar on February 2. We lodged an FIR. Information was developed and three adults were arrested when they were going to sell the stolen valuables in Ram Darbar Friday”, SHO PS 31, Inspector Ranjeet Singh, said.

Ganga Dhar faces eight cases of thefts and burglary while Ram Milan has been involved in seven such cases. Police said there is one case already registered against Salim. The three were released out on bail from Model Burail jail in the previous cases. The recovered bicycles were taken into possession under Section 102 of CrPC. The record of the stolen bicycles in the city is being scrutinized.