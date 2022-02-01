Chandigarh: Four arrested for abducting, assaulting man

FOUR PEOPLE were arrested for kidnapping, assaulting a 19-year-old employee of Sindhi Sweets in Sector 17 following a minor dispute. The victim, identified as Deepak Kumar of Dhanas, was rescued and a white colour car, which was used in the crime was recovered. The victim was taken to Kansal Forests. The four accused including another employee of Sindhi Sweets, Ashish Rawat of village Buterla in Sector 41, were remanded in one day police custody on Monday. The three others were identified as Rahul (26), Deepak Panday (25) of village Buterla, and Vikram Singh (26) of Sector 22.

“The case was registered on a complaint of Vinod Kumar, a supervisor at Sindhi Sweets. He reported that his two workers Ashish Rawat and Deepak had a scuffle with each other on January 29. Ashish threatened Deepak with dire consequences. Next day, he came with three others in a white car and forcefully bundled the victim Deepak in the car and started thrashing him. Four of them took Deepak to an undisclosed location. We received the complaint on Sunday afternoon. We lodged an FIR and started the investigation. The accused were arrested on the basis of human intelligence and technical investigation,” SHO PS 17, Inspector Om Parkash, said.

Sources said that during the interrogation, Ashish disclosed that Deepak had a scuffle with him. He hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him and take revenge by arranging a car from his known persons. He along with his associates went to the back side Sindhi Sweets and forcefully put Deepak in the car. He also disclosed that they snatched his mobile phone and threw it in the forest. Deepak has recorded his statement under Section 164 of CrPC before a local magistrate. A case was registered at PS 17. Sources said that it is being verified if any of the arrested men have any criminal antecedents or not. Their family members were informed about their arrests.