Chandigarh: Foundation stone of construction, demolition waste processing unit laid

Chandigarh Mayor Davesh Moudgil laid the foundation stone of transportation and processing facility of construction and demolition waste at Industrial area, Phase I, Tuesday.

Advertising

Deputy Mayor Vinod Kumar Aggarwal, area Councilor Shakti Prakash Devshali, MC councilors- Bharat Kumar, Ravi Kant Sharma, Jagtar Singh, and other officers of MC were also present for the event.

While sharing details about the project, Moudgil said the work for the project was approved this year. Amount of Rs 235.49 lakh had been spent on implementation of construction and demolition waste bylaws of 2016.

He further stated that the project’s completion time had been fixed to March 31, 2019.

Advertising

He added that this project consists of processing of construction and demolition waste, along with manufacturing of PCC products to be used for pavements, road work, fencing work etc.

Processing plant will accept cement and all construction demolition waste, except steel up to size 1-1.5 feet, which will be processed by crushing and washing in four type of aggregates.

He said such aggregates will be further utilized for making cement concrete products and various road sub-base works.

It will enforce construction demolition waste bylaws and help reduce mining in Chandigarh as well. The mayor also inspected the site, where paver tiles from construction and demolition waste are being manufactured.