Chandigarh: Consumer forum directs sports complex to restore membership of UT resident

The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has directed the Chandigarh Lake Sports Complex and Chandigarh Sports Council, to restore the Life Membership of a UT resident, which was terminated for non-payment of outstanding dues.

The complainant Captain MP Singh contended that he took Life Time Membership of Lake Club, now Chandigarh Lake Sports Complex, before the year 2000 by paying huge and hefty fee of Rs 10,000 to avail and enjoy various facilities provided by the Club.

The complainant stated that he was not supposed to pay any other maintenance or subscription charges to the Club in lieu of the membership as per the rules. Later, the nomenclature of the club was changed to Lake Sports Complex by Club vide notice on December 14, 2006 without informing the complainant.

He stated that no demand was raised by the club until 2016 as maintenance or any other charges, but to his surprise, he was issued demand notices on October 4 and December 15, 2016. It was stated in the complaint that the club illegally terminated his membership vide letter dated June 1, 2017. The complaint was filed alleging gross deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on part of the club.

The Chandigarh Lake Sports Complex and Chandigarh Sports Council (Ops) in joint reply denied that the complainant was not supposed to pay any charges.

It was stated that Rs 10,000 was paid by the complainant towards a one-time subscription fee only to become a member and even the life time member has to pay maintenance charges.

The commission after hearing the arguments said, the life membership, as its title denotes, is for life and cannot be cancelled. So, the act of cancelling it is wrong and illegal.

Therefore, commission directed to restore the life membership of the complainant with immediate effect.

In case some additional infrastructure facilities have been created and provided by the club for which other life members are also being charged, then the amount as per the benchmark applicable to other life members, may be charged from the complainant.

However, monthly maintenance charges are not to be charged from the complainant for the period his life membership remained terminated till its date of restoration, directed the Commission.