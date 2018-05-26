Chandigarh: Former Congress MP lambasts Centre for failure on several fronts

Bansal with other Congress leaders during the press conference at Press Club in Sector 27, Chandigarh, Friday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Bansal with other Congress leaders during the press conference at Press Club in Sector 27, Chandigarh, Friday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

FORMER UNION minister Pawan Kumar Bansal on Friday criticised the central government for its failure on various fronts. Bansal was addressing a press conference at Sector 27 on the completion of four years by the NDA government at the Centre.

Bansal, also an ex-MP of Chandigarh, said, “The list of wrongdoings by the NDA government is very big. The way they have governed Chandigarh is very poor. They are just focused on spreading their own ideologies. All the important posts of any institution are held by their RSS members. These people have no idea about how to handle these positions. Whenever we used to elect someone for any important position for any department or institution, we used to do it in a constitutional way. They have no such rules. They are trying to end democracy in the country.”

Bansal also slammed the Centre on the issue of high prices of petrol and diesel. Speaking on the problems plaguing Chandigarh, the senior Congress leader said, “Chandigarh is facing many problems like shortage of water. I have personally seen people fighting for water at some places. The rates of water and electricity have increased a lot but still people are not able to get enough. There is chaos in the market. BJP keeps on saying that they have made Chandigarh open defecation free city but they are wrong. There are still some people who have no option but to defecate in an open field. Increasing crime rate is also a matter of concern. BJP has not been able to keep the city safe. Ladies should not fear at anytime. Children should feel safe wherever they are. But the current government has failed to provide this comfort.”

