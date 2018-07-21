Chandigarh: Former football, hockey academy trainee Prabhsukhan Gill in Indian U-20 squad

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (In Green) is one of the three goal-keepers in the Indian U-20 football team. (Express photo) Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (In Green) is one of the three goal-keepers in the Indian U-20 football team. (Express photo)

Former Chandigarh Football and Hockey Academy trainee Prabhsukhan Singh Gill will be among the three goal-keepers in the Indian U-20 team, which will take part in the U-20 COTIF international Football Tournament in Spain. The Indian team will be leaving for Spain on July 21.

The U-20 National team consists of boys who represented India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 and the U-19 national Team boys.

The team will be playing friendly matches against local clubs on July 23 and July 25 before proceeding to the COTIF Tournament where they take on Argentina U-20, Venezuela U-20, Mauritania U-20 and Murcia U-20.

The tournament will start on July 29 and the Indian team will start their campaign against Murcia U-20 team. Midfielder Harmanpreet Singh and Jashandeep Singh out of twenty-three short listed players from the Khelo India Project, who had appeared for trials at Indian Arrows in Goa have been selected into the final squad for the National Team and will be travelling to Spain as part of the reserves.

The list of the players is as follows : Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Vishal Dube, Sachin Suresh; Defenders : Boris Singh, Sahil Panwar, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Jitendra Singh, Ashis Rai, Deepak Tangri, Narendra, Sumit Rathi.

Midfielders : Suresh Singh, Ninthoi Meetei, Amarjit Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul K.P, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalengmawia, Jashandeep Singh; Forwards : Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Aman Chetri.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App