Chandigarh: Former Army commander’s grandson held after his car hits PCR van

THE GRANDSON of Lt Gen Prem Nath Hoon (retd), former commander of the Army’s Western Command, was arrested on Tuesday in Chandigarh after his car allegedly hit a PCR vehicle.

Kanav Pratap Hoon (32), who is one of the directors of Hyundai Chrisma Gold Wheels Pvt Ltd, was also found to be drunk. He was remanded in judicial custody and sent to Model Burail Jail.

A police officer said, “We received a call that a man driving a white Hyundai Venue escaped after a road accident in Panchkula. We intensified the nakas. Kanav’s father told us he had escaped from the house with Rs 40,000. His father had given an intimation to Sector 7 police post in this regard.”

Police said Kanav was intercepted in Sector 26. Head Constable Sada Shiv Tripathi, in-charge of the PCR vehicle, received minor injuries. Kanav was booked under charges including drunk driving and obstructing a public servant from discharging duty.