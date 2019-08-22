Chandigarh: Flood fury subsides, IIT back on its feet

Hit by one of the worst floods in the district in the last three decades, IIT-Ropar faced a true test of its grit. The heavy torrential rain in the hills last week led to a deluge in Rupnagar district.

IIT-Ropar, which is situated near the banks of the Sutlej was hit hard. Though the Sutlej waters did not reach the campus, it was flooded by the rivulets Bhudki and Sangraon, which flow on the south-western side of the campus. The heavy downpour in the region intensified the fury of the swirling waters that entered the residential, academic and hostel zones on the afternoon of Sunday. The Bhudki rivulet breached the campus from the northern end and flooded it.

The water also entered the electrical substation inside the campus as a result of which the power supply to all the buildings in the campus was cut. It was around midnight that IIT director Prof SK Das in consultation with Deputy Commissioner Sumeet Jarangal made arrangements to break the compound wall towards the eastern side of the campus to drain out the water.

The classes were suspended till 25, and the staff and the students were evacuated to safer places. The campus also accommodated 250 local residents displaced by the floods on its upper floors. The situation was brought under control on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Power and water supply to the campus was partially restored on August 20.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh also visited the flood-hit IIT and helped in evacuating the students to the Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Prof Das said, “It was a severe situation but the administration along with the students, faculty members and staff responded to it very positively to combat the challenge. We took the decision to evacuate students and staff at an appropriate time. The entire operation was completed without any casualties,’’ he said.