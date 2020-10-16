Chandigarh floats EOI for landscaping architect, experts ask: Why not scout local talent?

Professor Pradeep Bhagat, former principal of Chandigarh College of Architecture said that the college has landscape architects who can easily give services to the administration on various projects and there is no need to hire someone from outside as a consultant.

Despite having it’s own Chandigarh College of Architecture which has qualified landscape architects who earn around Rs 2.25 lakh a month, and other well-known city-based architects who are ready to volunteer for city projects, Chandigarh’s Department of Urban Planning has called for an Expression of Interest (EOI) to hire a landscape architect for various projects in the city.

An EOI floated in this regard stated, “The Chandigarh Administration through the Department of Urban Planning intends to appoint a landscape architect who has requisite experience in providing architectural services to various landscape projects and support Chandigarh Administration in conceptualising and development/ redevelopment projects for landscaping and beautification of various projects across Chandigarh.”

The department stated that the eligible landscape architect with requisite experience in landscape design will be appointed on monthly retainership basis on their experience in rendering relevant landscape design consultancy services.

“Not just landscape architects who earn about Rs 2.25 lakh a month, there are students also who are pursuing Masters and study landscape architecture. See how beautifully students of College of Architecture had designed the war memorial. Why waste government funds in something that you already have. The college is a storehouse of talent,” Professor Bhagat said.

He added, “A landscape architect from Chandigarh College of Architecture is highly qualified from School of Planning and Architecture (SPA). I feel the Department of Urban Planning should take their services.”

Former executive engineer of the Chandigarh Horticulture department Dr Harjit Singh said it is really important that the person assisting in landscaping projects of city has knowledge of plants.

“In this case, they don’t require a Landscape architect. They require someone who has an MSc in landscape and floriculture and they can easily get students from Panjab University, why hire from outside?” Singh asked.

He added, “Landscape architect will just design things without even having knowledge about plants. They can ask to plant those trees on highways or roundabouts where you can’t water them throughout. Even roundabouts for that sake as being on the central verge.”

Former chief architect Sumeet Kaur said this is something that can be done collectively with their inputs as well. “Someone who has insight of the city can deeply understand what is required for the city,” he added.

Conservation architect hired had left the work midway

The Chandigarh Administration had hired a conservation architect as a consultant for restoration work of the Capitol Complex, who left the work midway. It was also said that there was a professor from the Chandigarh College of Architecture itself who had actually begun the work of making a conservation plan. He had a PhD in conservation.

