Chandigarh: Flight operations suspended due to poor visibility

All flights to and fro Chandigarh airport were cancelled till Thursday afternoon due to poor visibility at the airport. Chandigarh airport spokesperson Deepesh Joshi told The Indian Express that 13 flights have been cancelled so far.

“The visibility is very low at the airport currently. The required visibilty is around 2400 meters due to ongoing runway upgradation and the present visibility is less then 1,000 meters,” said Joshi.

Sources said that the Indian Air Force, which is managing the runway of Chandigarh airport, has conveyed to the airlines that weather may not improve later today.

Several airline sources said most flights have been cancelled for the day.

The Chandigarh airport is currently seeing runway upgradation. The required visibility has been increased to 2,400 metres.

