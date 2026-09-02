2 Chandigarh flats fetch Rs 3.81 crore, 12 properties unsold in auction

The highest-priced property in the auction was an independent HIG house in Sector 46-C, with a reserve price of Rs 7.33 crore. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

A Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) flat in Sector 63 fetched Rs 1.92 crore — nearly Rs 63 lakh above its reserve price of Rs 1.29 crore in an auction held on Tuesday. The bid, however, failed to translate into a wider response, with only two of the 14 freehold residential properties offered by the board finding buyers.

Two freehold residential properties of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) in Sector 63 have brought a combined Rs 3.81 crore in the latest e-auction, with each selling for at least Rs 60 lakh above its reserve price. However, despite the premium bids, the auction has received a lukewarm response, with buyers picking up only two of the 14 properties put on the block.