Chandigarh: Five test positive in a day, two from outside quarantine list

Five more individuals from the city tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and were admitted to isolation wards at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. Three of these are primary contacts of the eighth COVID-19 patient from the city, and two are an NRI couple from Canada who have a house in Sector 33, Chandigarh, who are not even on the quarantine list of the administration.

The 40-year-old mother of the eighth COVID-19 patient, a 22-year-old resident of Sector 30 who had travel history from Dubai, tested positive for the disease on Monday. So did two other primary contacts of the 22-year-old, i.e. two friends with whom he had lunch with before he was quarantined at GMCH-32. The two friends are 23-year-old residents of Chandigarh. Apart from that, at least 57 primary and secondary contacts linked to the patient, including a private doctor who had examined the patient, have been home quarantined. Spokesperson for the administration stated that no other contacts have been tested as yet.

NRI couple test positive, not on the quarantine list.

The couple who also tested positive for the disease on Monday, are 32-year-old NRIs from Canada who were residing in Sector 33, Chandigarh. The health department has not yet disclosed the contact history of the couple, nor was the couple on the quarantine list of the list of people who were tested.

All are currently in a stable condition according to GMCH officials. Furthermore, the 22-year-old who tested positive on Friday claims to be completely asymptomatic as of now.

‘Postpone last date for fee submission’

UT Education Secretary Arun Kumar Gupta Monday issued an order asking all private schools in the city to postpone the last date for fee submission in view of the lockdown to curtail COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter, which came in response to complaints made by parents in the city, alleging that private schools have been pressuring parents to submit feels by the end of March even amidst the lockdown. “Due to epidemic situation, it is not possible for the parents of the wards to deposit school fee as per the schedule fixed by private schools,” the order said.

Hence, all recognized private, government and government-aided schools in the city, have been ordered to postpone the last day for fee submission. “The last date will be fixed by giving at least one-month time to the parent after the re-opening of schools and no late fee will be charged,” the order stated.

