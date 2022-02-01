Chandigarh: Five jhuggis gutted

Around five jhuggis were gutted in a major fire that broke in Sector 25 on Monday night. None were reported injured. Fire tenders were brought from nearby fire station at Sector 38.

Sources said that the fire broke out from an LPG cylinder in one of the jhuggis, and spread to other huts gradually. Seeing the flames, the residents of the jhuggis rushed outside their homes. Some of them tried to douse it by throwing water, but it could not be controlled. Till the filing of this story, the officials were in a process of preparing the report of the incident.