Chandigarh: Five jhuggis gutted

February 1, 2022 3:56:29 am
Around five jhuggis were gutted in a major fire that broke in Sector 25 on Monday night. None were reported injured. Fire tenders were brought from nearby fire station at Sector 38.
Sources said that the fire broke out from an LPG cylinder in one of the jhuggis, and spread to other huts gradually. Seeing the flames, the residents of the jhuggis rushed outside their homes. Some of them tried to douse it by throwing water, but it could not be controlled. Till the filing of this story, the officials were in a process of preparing the report of the incident.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-