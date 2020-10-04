Chandigarh: Five involved in Mauli Jagran clash arrested

Over two dozen motor vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, were damaged in the hostilities. (Representational)

As many as five out of 15 assailants involved in the Mauli Jagran clash were arrested Saturday. The clash had broken out in the area Thursday night, after a meat shop owner had refused to give meat to a man as he had claimed to make the payment later. Over two dozen motor vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, were damaged in the hostilities.

The arrested assailants were identified as Sikandar, Sammy, Vikas, Banti and Sunny, residents of Mauli Jagran Complex. Although the five assailants had claimed that they too were attacked by the victim and owner of a meat shop, Kunal, and his associates on Thursday night, however, no injuries were found on their bodies in their medical examination. Sources said the arrested assailants were named in the FIR along with others, including unidentified persons. The arrested persons, who were charged for assault, rioting, tresspassing, damaging public property and criminal intimidation, do not have any previous criminal background. The five assailants were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

SHO PS Mauli Jagran, Inspector Juldan Singh said, “Assailants had claimed that they were also attacked. But their medical examination ruled out any assault injuries on their bodies. They were charged for various offences including ritoing, assault and damaging the public properties. Raids are being conducted to nab the other assailants as well. Victim Kunal, owner of the meat shop, identified the five assailants.”

Some of the absconding assailants were identified as Karan, Sahil, Vishal, Kala, Mima, Salim, Karan, Arjun, Badhiya, Tony, while the others are still unidentified. The late night clash had triggered resentment among local residents, who blamed the police for slow response. The area councillor, Anil Dubey, had staged a protest outside the Mauli Jagran police station, demanding strict action and immediate arrest of all the wanted assailants in the case.

