Chandigarh minor’s rape: Five, including sister of victim, to face trial

The District Court of Chandigarh Saturday framed charges against five persons, including a woman, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old minor girl. The woman is the minor victim’s sister. One of the accused is the minor’s brother-in-law.

The charges have been framed against the four men and the woman under sections 376 D (gang rape), 120 b (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act. The trial is scheduled to commence from September 13. As per the Prosecution, the case dates back to May 2019, when the Chandigarh Police had registered an FIR of gangrape against five persons.

The incident came to light when the victim complained to her sister about stomach pain and narrated the incident to her. The police were informed and she was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors discovered that she was pregnant. As per the complainant, her 27-year-old brother-in-law took her to a hotel in April, claiming that his children were sick and that he needed someone to take care of them.

She was taken to a room where four unidentified persons gangraped her. While the accused left, the victim stayed in the same room where her brother-in-law also raped her the next day. Later on, he took her to another house where one more person raped her. Sources said this last person operated the hotel in which the girl was first raped.

After recording the statements of the victim, a case was registered under sections 376-D (gang rape) and 370 (trafficking of persons) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused were arrested on June 6. Three accused, including the victim’s sister, moved a bail plea in the court, which was dismissed on Friday.

The accused are in judicial custody in Burail jail at present.