Chandigarh: Five booked for ‘threatening to throw acid’ on 25-year-old woman

THE MATOUR police on Thursday booked two Chandigarh residents and their three accomplices for allegedly threatening to throw acid on a 25-year-old woman and warning to upload her objectionable pictures on social media. The reason for the crime was said to be refusal of the marriage proposal by the victim.

According to the police, a case was registered against Akshay Kumar alias Kuku, his accomplice Nimi Sharma, both residents of Sector 39-B, Chandigarh, and three unidentified persons under sections 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim told the police that she had met Akshay Kumar at a party last year. He later started calling her after taking her number from one of their common friends. The victim claimed that the accused had told her that he was unmarried and wanted to marry her.

“After some time, I came to know that Akshay was already married and I stopped speaking to him. Akshay started threatening me and on the intervening night of February 17 and 18, he along with the other accused had come to my house in Sector 70 and started threatening me again.

When I opened the door, Akshay brandished a pistol and asked me to start speaking to him or he will throw acid on me and kill my family,” the victim stated in the complaint.

The victim told the police that she narrated the incident to her father, following which they decided to approach the police. The victim claimed the accused had threatened to create her fake accounts on social media and upload her objectionable pictures.

