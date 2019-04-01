Chandigarh: Five booked for assault

The Zirakpur police booked five persons for allegedly beating a man on Sunday. The incident happened when the victim’s son had gone to take his money back from one of the accused. Police are yet to arrest any of the accused.

The victim, Mangat Ram, had told the police that he gave Rs 1.70 lakh to one of the accused, Jagdish Dhiman, but the latter was not returning his money.

Mangat Ram said in his complaint that Jagdish Dhiman is brother’s son-in-law. He stated that his son went to take his money from Jagdish Dhiman but he started misbehaving with his son.

“After the incident, I went to meet Jagdish Dhiman but when I went to his home, he started abusing me as well and beat me up with the help of his accomplices who were also present at Dhiman’s home,” Mangat Ram stated in his complaint.

Acting on Mangat Ram’s complaint, the police booked Jagdish Dhiman, Vinod Kumar, Harish Kumar and Sandeep Kumar.