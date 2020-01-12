Chandigarh: Five assailants identified in firing case, no arrests yet

The FIR against the unidentified persons was registered on the statement of Jagtar Singh alias Jaggi of Ludhaina. (Representational Image) The FIR against the unidentified persons was registered on the statement of Jagtar Singh alias Jaggi of Ludhaina. (Representational Image)

A day after brazen firing on a car in the parking lot of GMCH-32, Chandigarh police has claimed to identify five assailants in the case, who are wanted to Chandigarh and Mohali police in other cases as well. Police said that the five assailants escaped in three vehicles including one Thar, Scorpio and a Chevrolet.

A passerby, Gurdyal Singh, was injured in the firing and was admitted in GMCH-32. His condition is said to be stable. Police also said that the assailants fired three bullets from a .32 bore country made pistol.

The FIR against the unidentified persons was registered on the statement of Jagtar Singh alias Jaggi of Ludhaina. He had said that his friend Lovepreet Singh of Kharar got injured and was admitted to GMCH 32 on January 10. He, along with his friend Samar Bhat, had came to meet Lovepreet in an i20 car and had parked his car near Emergency Gate No 1 of GMCH 32. His friend Samar Bhat had an old enmity with some people over social media posts. Jagtar Singh reported to the police that he was standing near the emergency when the accusedarrived and attacked him, threatened to kill Samar, and also fired upon him. He escaped by hiding behind his car. Meanwhile, passerby Gurdyal Singh also received a bullet injury on his arm and the attackers fled away.

“The assailants and Lovepreet, who is admitted at GMCH-32, are friends. Lovepreet Singh was thrashed at a flat in Gilco Valley in Kharar on January 9 and Jagtar Singh took him to GMCH-32. Due to this, the assailants were annoyed with Jagtar Singh and had gone to GMCH-32 in search of Jagtar. On not finding him, they fired bullets on his car. The assailants will be arrested shortly,” said a police officer.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App