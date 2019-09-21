Chandigarh fisheries dept releases Gambusia fishes to curb mosquito-borne diseases

THE FISHERIES Department of Chandigarh in coordination with the Forest Department released Gambusia (mosquito Killer fish) fish in the water bodies on Friday. The departments initiated the step to fight against mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and dengue. Mosquitoes breed rapidly in the ongoing season, causing to spread these diseases.

The Gambusia fishes were released at Botanical garden, Dhanas, Rose Garden, Sector 16 Chandigarh not just for preventing diseases but also to maintain ecological balance. The fishes will be released in other water bodies shortly.

Tejdeep Singh Saini, Director Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, UT Chandigarh stated that the Gambusia released on Friday are being produced at the fish seed farm at the regulator end of Sukhna Lake functioning under the fisheries department.

The department breeds this fish in March and releases it up till December, as per requirement. Saini added that the fish seed farm in Sukhna lake is the only farm in the entire northern region which breeds the rare fishes and supplies them to several agencies, free of cost.

On the occasion, Dr Kanwarjit Singh, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries apprised that Gambusia has a voracious appetite. An adult fish can eat up to 150 mosquito larvae in an 8-hour period.

Their appetite makes them an excellent biological tool for mosquito control because the fish consume larvae before they even have a chance to develop into adult mosquitoes. He further appealed to the public to approach the farm to collect the fish for releasing in stagnant water points to curb water-borne diseases in the city.