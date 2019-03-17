First view of City Beautiful when you exit railway station: Pockmarked road with garbage on both sides

(Written by Piyush Sarna)

A road full of potholes with heaps of garbage on both sides is the first visitors to the City Beautiful see once they emerge from Chandigarh railway station.

The road to and from the station, is also used by heavy vehicles to enter/exit the Industrial Area’s Phase-I.

The Daria village is located opposite the railway station’s parking area. Barely six months ago, the municipal corporation had taken over this village. But this move by the civic body, residents of the village say, has led to further problems.

There are two major garbage dumping sites in the railway station’s vicinity. While one is located right at the entry/exit point of the land owned by railways, the other one is at about 400 mts away, towards the Industrial Area. The first one is used to dump railways’ waste, while Daria’s residents use the second dumping site.

Daria’s former sarpanch Gurpreet Singh Happy had created this dumping site where the entire village’s waste was disposed by garbage collectors.

“Earlier, the sarpanch used to take care of our daily garbage collection and disposal. Garbage collectors used to regularly collect the waste, take it to the dumping site from where it was taken to the processing plant. However, all that exercise has stopped now. Many people do not go till the earmarked dumping site, they throw the waste along the road that leads to the railway station,” a villager told Chandigarh Newsline.

Truck drivers who park their vehicles along the road also discard waste material there. Leftovers and stale vegetables, fruits from the Sector 26 market are also dumped there.

Chief Engineer, MC, Manoj Bansal was not available for his comment.