Immersive tech, audio-visual storytelling: Chandigarh’s first digital museum to celebrate Le Corbusier’s legacy

The proposed museum has been envisioned with seven thematic galleries, each narrating a different chapter of Corbusier’s life and work. (Credit: Le Corbusier website)

Visitors to Chandigarh’s iconic Le Corbusier Centre may soon be able to step into the life and vision of the city’s master planner through immersive digital galleries, interactive installations and gaming experiences.

The UT Administration has sent a proposal to the Government of India to establish Chandigarh’s first digital museum, aimed at making the legacy of the French-Swiss architect more engaging, accessible and technology-driven.

UT Tourism Director Radhika Singh told The Indian Express that the proposed project envisions a modern digital museum that will use immersive technology, audio-visual storytelling and interactive exhibits to offer visitors an entirely new way of experiencing Corbusier’s life, architectural philosophy and contribution to Chandigarh.