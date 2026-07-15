Immersive tech, audio-visual storytelling: Chandigarh’s first digital museum to celebrate Le Corbusier’s legacy

Existing museum to be retained while half of the building will be transformed into a technology-driven experience

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhJul 15, 2026 10:11 AM IST
ChandigarhThe proposed museum has been envisioned with seven thematic galleries, each narrating a different chapter of Corbusier’s life and work. (Credit: Le Corbusier website)
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Visitors to Chandigarh’s iconic Le Corbusier Centre may soon be able to step into the life and vision of the city’s master planner through immersive digital galleries, interactive installations and gaming experiences.

The UT Administration has sent a proposal to the Government of India to establish Chandigarh’s first digital museum, aimed at making the legacy of the French-Swiss architect more engaging, accessible and technology-driven.

UT Tourism Director Radhika Singh told The Indian Express that the proposed project envisions a modern digital museum that will use immersive technology, audio-visual storytelling and interactive exhibits to offer visitors an entirely new way of experiencing Corbusier’s life, architectural philosophy and contribution to Chandigarh.

“We have sent the proposal to the Government of India under Swadesh Darshan 2.0,” Singh said.

Unlike a conventional museum, the digital museum will allow visitors to engage with exhibits through immersive projections, digital storytelling, films and interactive displays. Officials believe such technology-based experiences will appeal to children, students and tourists, while also encouraging repeat visits and increasing footfall.

The museum will come up within the existing Le Corbusier Centre in Sector 19, which will be divided into two distinct sections with one half to function as the present museum, preserving the heritage building where Le Corbusier himself worked, while the other section will be redeveloped into the digital museum without disturbing the historical character of the original structure.

The proposed museum has been envisioned with seven thematic galleries, each narrating a different chapter of Corbusier’s life and work. Visitors will be taken through his early years, his evolution as one of the world’s most influential architects, his architectural philosophy, the conception and planning of Chandigarh, and other defining milestones of his career.

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Each gallery will use technology to create an immersive environment rather than relying solely on conventional displays. Large-format digital projections, film-based presentations, interactive screens and multimedia installations will recreate different phases the Swiss-French architect’s journey, allowing visitors to understand not just the buildings he designed but also the ideas that shaped his vision.

The project also proposes dedicated interactive zones where visitors can participate in architecture-inspired games, try digital sketching activities and explore Chandigarh’s planning through engaging technology-based experiences. The idea is to transform the museum from a static exhibition space into a participative learning destination.

Officials said that while the existing museum primarily attracts architecture enthusiasts and researchers, the digital museum is expected to broaden its appeal among families, schoolchildren and general tourists.

By combining heritage with modern technology, the administration hopes to make Chandigarh’s architectural history more relatable and easier to understand for a wider audience.

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When given a go ahead by the Government of India, the project will mark the first digital museum in Chandigarh and one of the few museums in the country dedicated to presenting an architect’s life and legacy through immersive digital experiences.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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