Chandigarh: First assault on traffic policeman after new fines

SINCE NEW provisions of the amended Motor Vehicle Act, 2019, came into force, the first incident of assault on a traffic policeman by a traffic violator was reported at gate number 3 of Panjab University on Tuesday.

An unknown Ola cab driver, who was stopped for driving the cab without wearing uniform, escaped after hitting a traffic constable, Ravinder, 29, who was chasing him from the light point of Sector 25/38. The incident happened around 12 noon. Police lodged an FIR against the cab driver.

The cab, white Swift DZire, bore Punjab registration number. Constable Ravinder along with Head Constable Salwinder Singh was deputed on duty at Sector 25/38 light point. Ravinder Singh signalled a cab driver, who was coming from Mohali side, after observing that he was not wearing uniform.

Ravinder said, “Initially, cab driver stopped his four-wheeler. As I demanded the documents of his vehicle asking him why he was not wearing the uniform, he pressed the accelerator. Front right side wheel crossed over my left foot. I started chasing the cab on my motorcycle. Near Gate Number 3 of PU, there was a traffic jam and the Ola cab got stuck. I stopped my bike and urged people to catch the cab driver. Nobody came to assist me. I went to the cab. As I stood before the cab, again the cab driver pressed the accelerator and hit me. I suffered injuries to my legs.”

Injured Ravinder was rushed to GMSH-16 in a police Gypsy. He was discharged from the hospital after treatment. An FIR was registered at the Sector 11 police station. Under the new provisions, driving without wearing uniform attracts a fine of Rs 1,000. Earlier, the fine was Rs 300.